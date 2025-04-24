David Thidiela’s Black Leopards clawing back to PSL after 5-year absence

Prominent businessman David Thidiela’s football club, Black Leopards, has positioned itself as one of the National First Division sides that could make a return to the Premier Soccer League.

Black Leopards, which was relegated from the PSL to the lower NFD half a decade ago, made its promotion intentions clear when they capitalised on home ground advantage to beat Highbury FC 2-1 at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

The victory saw Leopards move up three positions, from sixth to occupy third. And this brought hope that Limpopo could have another team in the PSL in the next season.

Orbit College FC

The Motsepe Foundation Championship title race also took another twist with Orbit College FC having registered some convincing victories to occupy the second and third positions on the log.

Orbit bagged three points at the expense of Hungry Lions, whom they beat 2-1 away at the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in the Northern Cape, to comfortably occupy the second spot with 43 points from 26 league matches.

These results mean that Orbit are only trailing behind pacesetter Durban City with three points.

Durban City

Durban City’s match against Milford FC was abandoned earlier this week. This after the KwaZulu-Natal-based side lost one of their players in that match.

City, who are on top of the log with 46 points, have a game in hand, though.

The biggest losers in these midweek games are Kruger United and Casric FC. They were initially placed in second and third positions, respectively.

Kruger, who were second on the log, ruined their opportunity over this past weekend after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Black Leopards at home at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. While Casrics lost their third position after their 2-1 defeat away to Pretoria University yesterday at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.

Both United and Casrics have now been relegated to fourth and fifth positions with 41 and 40 points apiece.

Cape Town City

At the bottom of the log, Cape Town City and Venda Academy eased their relegation blues with an epic 4-0 and 2-1 victories over Pretoria Callies and Leruma United. Spurs and Venda have since moved to 13th and 14th, while Callies and Leruma occupy 15th and 16th positions.

In another match, Baroka FC came from 1 goal down to force a 1-1 draw against the visiting Upington City at Baroka Village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo. Baroka remains in eighth position with 35 points, while Upington are on the 12th position with 28 points.

