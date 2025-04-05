Defeat to Galaxy could put Nabi’s job at Kaizer Chiefs on the line

Pressure on Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi seems to be mounting.

As such, the Tunisian mentor’s job at the Naturena-based club could be on the line.

According to sources close to the situation, the result of his team’s upcoming Betway Premiership game against TS Galaxy will determine if he keeps his job or not.

The source says the club hierarchy recently met Nabi to discuss his future at the Glamour club.

Chiefs winless in three

Amakhosi are currently winless in their last three league outings — one draw and two defeats. They have collected 29 points from 23 league matches and currently languish at number eight with seven games to go.

The Glamour Boys only have a top-eight finish to fight for in the league, and winning the Nedbank Cup to end their decade-long trophy drought and return them to playing continental football in the CAF Confederations Cup.

They confront a strong Mamelodi Sundowns, that has already beaten them three times this season, in the Nedbank Cup semi-final next Sunday.

Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung recently addressed the future of Nabi at the club.

Up to them to do the job

“I don’t want to get into that right now [future of the coach], but all I can say is we have a technical team and coach. They’re doing the work… they have the support to do the work, and then it’s for them to do the work,” Motaung said.

“We know this is a long game, we didn’t get into this thinking we will get quick results, but certainly, the lessons are there, the analysis [of the team] is there. The football team is working well with the coaches to make sure things are addressed that need to be addressed.

“We must learn from the challenges we face, and I encourage our supporters to support the team and make sure we make it to the finish line for the season.

Work behind the scenes

“But there’s much learning and a need for more consistency, and there’s work behind the scenes to make sure it’s being done.”

Amakhosi will host Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday evening. The game will get underway at 7pm.

