Defunct Mbombela soccer academy celebrates two PSL breakthroughs

Months after closing its doors because of financial strain, a football academy founded by former City Press journalist Sizwe Sama Yende is celebrating its biggest achievement yet, with two of its products now earning places in the Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper Blessing Mabunda secured promotion with Kruger United FC, who launched their maiden PSL campaign against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, while defender Surprise Nhlabathi has completed a long-term move to Stellenbosch FC from Baroka FC.

Announcing the signing, Stellenbosch said the 22-year-old had been recruited to strengthen the club’s defensive ranks ahead of the 2026/27 season.

“It is a great pleasure to be at Stellenbosch FC,” said Nhlabathi.

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“Stellenbosch is a team of a high calibre, and I’ve been following the club for many years. It’s been a goal of mine to play here, and I’m happy to now have that chance.

“I’m here to fight for the badge. I will do my best in every game to help this club win matches, compete in every competition that we play in, and ultimately achieve our goals.”

He added that Stellenbosch’s world-class facilities and coaching environment convinced him he had joined the right club.

Dream fulfilled

For Sama Yende, founder of the Mpumalanga School of Excellence (MSE), Nhlabathi’s transfer and Mabunda’s promotion represent the fulfilment of a dream that began in 2019.

“It is mission accomplished,” Sama Yende told Sunday World.

“Surprise is one of two players groomed by the Mpumalanga School of Excellence to reach the PSL this season. Others before him had been signed by reserve teams but never broke into the first team. All the work, sacrifices and money spent over the years did not go down the drain.”

Sama Yende established MSE after parting ways with another academy because of differing philosophies on youth development.

“I decided to form MSE to implement ideas I believed would genuinely develop players. Six years later we had seven players in the National First Division and one in the Eswatini Premier League.”

Instead of prioritising trophies, he said the academy focused on producing complete footballers.

“A lot of talent from Mbombela was going to waste because young players were being used to win tournaments instead of being developed. We were intentional about preparing boys for elite football.”

Nhlabathi joined the academy as a 13-year-old in 2019.

“He had incredible mental strength and an outstanding work ethic. He listened, asked questions and never allowed setbacks to define him.”

Sama Yende described him as a late developer whose qualities only fully emerged at the age of 16.

“He became an outstanding central defender because everything we had been teaching him finally clicked. Things he struggled with at 13 he was executing naturally at 16.”

The youngster captained MSE’s under-15, under-17 and under-19 teams before enduring disappointments at the now-defunct Ehlanzeni United and during trials at Kruger United.

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Baroka FC, however, immediately recognised his potential, eventually paving the way for his move to Stellenbosch.

MSE folded in February

Despite producing professional footballers, MSE shut down in February this year.

Sama Yende said the academy became financially unsustainable after years of operating largely from his own pocket while many parents failed to honour agreed contributions towards accommodation, transport, schooling and football development.

“The academy was killed largely by unsupportive parents,” he said.

“I could no longer carry the financial burden, especially after retrenchments in journalism. But I am proud of what we achieved.”

Reflecting on the academy’s legacy, Sama Yende said the success of Nhlabathi and Mabunda proves that Mpumalanga has the talent to produce top-flight footballers when youngsters receive the right guidance.

“In a very short space of time we produced seven professional players. If grassroots football becomes intentional about developing individuals instead of chasing trophies, this province can produce many more players capable of reaching the highest level.”

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