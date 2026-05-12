Denis Onyango optimistic Sundowns can retain title ahead of final game

Mamelodi Sundowns will be lining up for their last league game of the season when they visit TS Galaxy on Tuesday night at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

The defending champions will be hoping to close out their Betway Premiership season with maximum points and that their rivals, Orlando Pirates, drop points in their final two games, as the league title race will go down to the wire.

Ahead of the game against Galaxy, Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango said the team is ready and will fight for the three points in Mbombela.

Downs in an unfamiliar position

“The guys are looking forward to our last league game of the season. So, we are all geared up and ready to fight until the last whistle,” Onyango declared.

Sundowns find themselves in an unfamiliar position, where the title race is no longer in their hands, unlike in the past seasons, as Pirates snap at their heels with two games to play.

“As senior players, we must push the boys because every game counts for the club, regardless of how difficult it is. We must give our best.

“Every game is a final, and as we are looking forward also to the CAF Champions League final [against AS FAR], we need to end the season on a high, regardless of what’s happening around us in the league. We must stay positive and believe that it can be done.

“Of course, that’s the thinking from the coaching staff and the players in general because we must give our best in every game and see how far we can go because we can’t guarantee that the other people will win, but we just need to stay focused and win our games.”

Fans asked to keep believing

The veteran goalkeeper has since urged their fanbase to continue to rally behind them at this crucial stage of the season.

“The Sundowns supporters must keep believing because we’ve done it before. I think there was a season we won the league at the death in the Free State [2018/2019 season].

“Again, we won it again in the bubble [2019/20 season during Covid]. So, they must just believe that it’s possible, regardless of the situation and not being in our hands that much.

“We just need to win our last game and hope things can turn around. But for me, I think if they keep pushing us, we also have the belief that things can turn our way. It’s not over until it’s done,” Onyango added.

Sundowns are currently sitting on top of the standings, three points ahead of Pirates with 68, and will go on 71 with a win over the Rockets. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30pm.