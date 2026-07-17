Desiree Ellis oozing confident with her final Banyana Wafcon squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has let the cat out of the bag, as she has unveiled her final 26-player squad that will represent the nation at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco this month.

Ellis announced her squad at their official sponsor headquarters, Sasol, in Sandton, on Friday afternoon. Some of the players who are headlining Ellis’ team include the likes of Bambanani Mbane, Andile Dlamini, Linda Motlhalo, Kylin Swart, Thembi Kgatlana, Hildah Magaia and Refiloe Jane, who will captain the side once again at the Wafcon.

Experience and youth

Ellis’ squad comprises experience and youth, of which the 2022 Wafcon-winning coach believes will give the team a good balance throughout the tournament.

“We have tried just to mix it nicely, but to make sure that the players that are in the squad, whether they get game time or not, because not all 26 players are going to play,” Ellis said.

“Whether they get game time or not, they’re still very good training players. They can still push for the starting place. They can still push for others in training. Because you must look at that.

“You must look at the dynamics, the attitude of a player if they don’t play; are they going to be grumpy? So, we took a lot of those things into consideration because, for a very long time in camp, all together, you want a good vibe in camp, and that’s what we are looking for.”

The young bloods in the Banyana squad include the likes of Ronnel Donnelly, Isabela Luidwig, and Zoe October.

FULL BANYANA BANYANA SQUAD:

Andile Dlamini; Kylin Swart; Kebotseng Moletsane

Defenders

Lebogang Ramalepe; Lonathemba Mhlongo; Asanda Hadebe; Bambanani Mbane; Antonia Maponya; Khutso Pila; Karabo Dhlamini; Fikile Magama

Midfielders

Refiloe Jane; Linda Motlhalo; Bongeka Gameda; Noxolo Cesane; Gabriela Salgado-Moodaly; Nonhlanhla Mthandi; Isabela Luidwig; Sibulele Holweni; Robyn Moodaly-Salgado

Strikers

Ronnel Donnelly; Hildah Magaia; Ronnel Donnelly; Thembi Kgatlana; Nthabiseng Majiya; Zoe October

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