Disappointed Desiree Ellis confident Banyana can bounce back at Wafcon

Banyana Banyana may have started their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign on the wrong foot after they lost 2-1 to Tanzania on Monday, but head coach Desiree Ellis is confident that her charges will bounce back.

Banyana will be buoyed by the story of Bafana Bafana at the 2026 World Cup, who qualified for the knockout stages after losing their opening match against Mexico, when all was said to be lost. But coach Hugo Broos’ players were able to find some motivation, and against all odds, they made it through to the next round.

So, Banyana will also have to pick themselves up and dust themselves and continue preparations for their next clash against Ivory Coast on Friday and Burkina Faso next Tuesday.

Banyana’s wasted chances

Two goals in either half saw the Twigga Stars emerge victorious in an encounter where South Africa had many chances but were unable to convert. The East Africans took the lead in the 31st minute through Diana Msewa.

But defender Bambanane Mbane would have none of it and restored parity during referee’s optional time. Ellis made some changes in the second stanza bringing on Nthabiseng Majiya, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, Amogelang Motau, Ronnel Donnely and Isabella Ludwig, while Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, Linda Motlhalo, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana and Noxolo Cesane made way.

But it was Tanzania who managed to increase their lead with just under five minutes remaining before the final whistle. No matter how much South Africa tried, they just could not find the back of the net.

“Goals win games, we knew what Tanzania was going to do, but the two goals we conceded were poor. They had two chances and they scored them and won the game. I said before the match that it was going to be a very difficult match, but we also made life difficult for ourselves,” said a disappointed Ellis.

Winning start for Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast, Banyana’s next opponents, blasted their way to a 4-1 win over Burkina Faso in the other group fixture.

“I felt that all three games were going to be difficult, but a good start would have given us the momentum, and now the next match becomes a final before the final, it’s a must-win, and also the game after that. We still have it in us, it wasn’t a good day at the office. We can be better than that. We cannot drop any more points and with only two teams progressing to the next round, we have to put our best foot forward. We knew that we had it in us to get positive results, and for that we are disappointed,” added Ellis.

The result was a bittersweet moment for Motlhalo who celebrated her 100th appearance in South Africa colours. She joins an illustrious list of 12 other players who have achieved the milestone, including captain Refiloe Jane, Mbane, and Lebo Ramalepe, who were all in the starting 11 against Tanzania.

“Linda came into the team back in 2015 and has been in the team ever since. She is someone you can rely on, very creative, very good on the ball, and she deserves it. Hopefully she can go further and clock another 50. She has been tremendous and an ultimate professional and has carried herself well. I just want to say congratulations to her, and her family can be proud of how much she has given to the game,” said Ellis.

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