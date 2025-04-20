Diski Challenge celebrates its 10th season and shows no signs of stopping 

When the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) was launched ten seasons ago to much pomp and fanfare, no one really took the competition and the initiative seriously. It was rather seen as one of those floating and pointless sponsorship enterprises that were being introduced willy-nilly in the SA diski stratosphere.

Against all odds, the reserve league slowly and quietly went about its purpose and because of its tenacity, it established itself and grew way beyond expectations.

As one of the forefathers of the league, Mandla Ndlovu testified, the MDC, to be later called the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), gave both hope and opportunity to young kids in the townships, who needed a break to the bright lights of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“The league formalised and revitalised reserve team football in South Africa. Before the DDC, reserve structures were often inconsistent. The DDC has become the proving ground where raw talent is honed, tactical discipline is instilled, and players gain invaluable experience against quality opposition week in, week out,” Ndlovu told Sunday World.

“The evidence is starkly visible in the current generation lighting up both domestic and international stages. Look no further than the core of the Bafana Bafana team driving the nation’s World Cup aspirations. Players like Percy Tau, Lyle Foster – now South Africa’s most expensive player, a testament to his development path – Nkosinathi Sibisi, Jayden Adams, the electrifying Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Apollis, Siyabonga Ngezana,

Riccardo Goss, and Sipho Chaine didn’t just appear; they are graduates of the Diski Challenge system.

“We are seeing the next wave emerge, with exciting prospects like Samkelo Kabini, recently signed by Molde in Norway, Mohau Nkota, Malibongwe Khoza, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mfundo Vilakazi already making names for themselves, thanks to the opportunities afforded by the DDC. This revival of South African football is not a fluke or a happy accident,” Ndlovu added.

Besides on the field success, the tournament has done a tremendous work in sharpening the skills of up-and-coming coaches such as retired Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Joseph “Duku-Duku” Makhanya, David Notoane, Dillon Sheppard, Vela Khumalo and Bernard Parker, to mention but a few who are using the DDC as a stepping stone.

The MDC has also been keeping fans entertained with match-day jamborees that are held across the length and breadth of Mzansi.

Instead of loitering in the townships, young aspiring players are always glued onto proceedings with the aim of one day taking to the field and impressing club scouts and officials.

