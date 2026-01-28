Do games in hand put Pirates at an advantage? Nkosinathi Sibisi responds

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has admitted that, despite having two games in hand behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, they will get carried away as they are not guaranteed any points in those games.

Sundowns are currently on top of the Betway Premiership with 32 points after 15 games. This while Pirates are three points behind them on 29, with 13 games played.

However, Pirates have not really had a good experience with the games in hand in recent seasons. They have not been able to get their preferred result when it mattered the most.

Ahead of their league tie against bottom-of-the-log Magesi FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Sibisi said, based on the history, their two games in hand do not put them in a favourable position.

Facing tough opponents

“I think everyone in this room knows that a game in hand doesn’t necessarily guarantee you points,” Sibisi said during a press conference at Rand Stadium on Wednesday.

“We still must play those games against very tough opponents. And we are not only looking towards the top end of the table but also the teams behind us. Because I think the gap is very, very small this season.

“So, for us, it’s just to take it one game at a time. And we are focusing on the next game against Magesi.”

Sibisi’s coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was sitting next to him during the press conference, shared a similar sentiment. He stated that inasmuch as they are keeping an eye on Sundowns, their focus will be on winning their games.

“Look, we have been focusing on ourselves since the beginning of the season. But I will not lie to you and say that we are not looking at the log table,” Ouaddou said.

“But for us, we need to focus on the areas that we must improve, and so far, we are doing so well. So, the focus is on us, how we start the games, how we play, and how we finish the game. Because at the end of the day, the league is long. So we will make it count at the end of the season,” he added.

The Buccaneers face a tricky Magesi outfit, which has beaten them before in Orlando. And they will be desperate to secure points, as they are deep in the relegation zone, fighting for their top-flight football status.

