Doc Khumalo urges Amakhosi fans to take it easy on social media

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo has urged the Amakhosi supporters to tone it down on social media, as they are putting unnecessary pressure on the players.

Khumalo was speaking to the media during the Castle Larger 130-year celebration and reopening of the Kitchener’s Carvery in Braamfontein on Thursday night.

Heavy criticism not good for player morale

This season, coach Nasreddine Nabi has been heavily reliant on most of his youngsters such as Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Samkelo Zwane, and Wandile Duba.

Recently, Duba addressed some of the criticism they face as players on social media from a section of Amakhosi supporters and how it impacts them as youngsters.

16 Valve, as Khumalo was fondly known during his playing days, said the backlash the players are subjected to on social media is not contributing to the development of the club.

“The supporters need to play their role in contributing to the growth of the young players that are at the club,” Khumalo said.

“These young boys, they have gadgets. You supporters you put them under pressure. Just limit the negative things that you say on social media, then let’s see if it’s going to work.

“Because what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs is not a tragedy but rather a phase that the club is going through.

All have a role to play, not just the players

“And it’s not only Nabi’s problem, Kaizer Junior or the chairman himself nor the players for that matter. But whoever is a Khosi, including myself, has a role to play in making sure that we go back to the glory days.

“So, supporters mean a lot. They are the ones that carry a lot of weight in helping the club overcome this phase.”

Amakhosi are currently enduring a long 10-year trophy drought. And they will be hoping to end it this year by winning the Nedbank Cup, as the Betway Premiership is out of reach.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content