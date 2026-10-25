Doctor Khumalo backs Bafana revival after Safa technical committee appointment

Even in retirement, Doctor Khumalo still dishes out mean shibobos, for free.

Back in the mid-2000s, when he was enjoying the early fruits of his retirement after a distinguished playing career, Khumalo’s twinkle-toes and Puma special-edition boots left a colleague of ours in the media league turned inside out and with a hangdog expression. The overzealous newsman’s identity shall remain classified.

A few years later, the scribe sheepishly confessed that as painful as it was, he had gone home that night proud that Khumalo had bamboozled him with four shibobos in one match at the Balfour Park grounds. You see, even though he was turned into minced meat, the chap grew up salivating over Khumalo’s silky dribbling skills.

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Love at first flight

He mentioned that he had fallen in love with Amakhosi after the 18-year-old Khumalo, his perm dripping with grease, made his debut. He said in that match, against sworn enemies Orlando Pirates, he saw “16-Valve” in full flight en route to the goalposts, having left an unlucky opponent sprawled on the touchline after tackling thin air.

That was vintage “16-Valve” for you. If he was not in the mood to score, he created a bunch for his teammates. Many young folks who grew up in the 1980s, affirm that the reason they followed Kaizer Chiefs was because of the young Mdokis.

Respect and adulation

Even in his retirement, Khumalo continues to command respect and adulation.

He is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation who was able to attract sponsors, endorsements and a seal of approval many years beyond his playing days. When he speaks, people listen because he has a football brain and achieved so much at Chiefs and Bafana Bafana. He doesn’t just talk a good game, damn, he played marvellous diski.

Appointment

Khumalo was this week appointed as vice-chairperson of the South African Football Association’s technical committee, deputising for Jack Maluleke, who retains the mandate to head the portfolio.

The announcement was like a breath of fresh air from an association that has not covered itself in glory even when it is doing well. The news was met with excitement from the SA soccer-loving community.

Even though the 59-year-old was not sure about what the role would entail, he was excited about the prospects.

Learning from the greats

Wasting no time, Khumalo stressed the importance of involving other legends and tapping into the minds of other coaching greats. He issued a rallying cry for more former stars to be roped into the system.

He is convinced that the experience of those who have competed at the highest level is an important resource for any footballing country. He also believes it could speed up Bafana’s rise and revival in Africa and on the global stage.

Mntungwa reckons that by bringing in more legends, among them Khabo Zondo and Farouk Khan, into technical roles, the association can better understand the practical challenges faced by players and coaches.

Vice-president role

How Sunday World understands the role of the vice-president of the technical committee:

Coaching & Training: Overseeing the appointment of national team coaches and reviewing training methodologies.

Technical Supervision: Working alongside technical director Molefi Ntseki to align local standards with Fifa guidelines.

Development Programmes: Supporting grassroots football, youth development strategies, school initiatives and women’s football under Vision 2030.

It’s a stroke of genius on Safa president Danny Jordaan’s part to start his new tenure and fourth term this way.