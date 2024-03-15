Doctor Khumalo on mission to correct awful coaching at local level

In an effort to eradicate ineffective coaching methods at the local level, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo held a coaching workshop at Mampuru Hall in Dube, Soweto, midweek.

According to Khumalo, the workshop’s primary goal was to help young, unlicensed coaches in Soweto learn about the newest tactical and technical methods used in football.

The coaches will put to the test what they learned during the Doctor Khumalo Gauteng Ultimate Champs tournament for soccer and netball.

The tournament will be held at the Matador Ground in Dube on Sunday.

“This was part of preparations for unlicensed coaches to have an idea of what to expect at [Safa D Licence] training,” Khumalo said.

“I gave coaches who couldn’t afford to pay for coaching courses an opportunity and exposure to the basics of coaching.”

Grooming young talent

The Bafana Bafana legend emphasised that this would reduce the late development of young talent in townships like Soweto.

“We want coaches to appreciate their role in building young talent and confidence in sports and society.

“As a coach, you need to profile your players, and having archives helps you grow. You need to improvise as a coach and take your job seriously.”

He hopes the coaches will emulate other successful township coaches in the Premier Soccer League, such as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rulani Mokoena.

Mokoena also coached the Soweto Giants and the Orlando Pirates.

Young coach Motlatsi Kebeti, who is in charge of the Doornkop-based Black Diamonds under-11 and under-13 sides, said he learned how to develop a structure for his team.

“The doctor [Khumalo] has taught us how to present ourselves as coaches and how to talk to our players. Whatever we teach them, they will also implement it in their lives,” said Kebeti.

