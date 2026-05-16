Doctor Khumalo to play alongside Didier Drogba and John Terry

Retired Bafana Bafana and former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Doctor Khumalo’s star continues to shine even after retirement. This is after former Ivory Coast international and Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou invited Khumalo to be part of the Salomon Kalou For Impact Weekend event.

This major charitable event and match, which is organised by the Kalou Foundation to support social causes in Ivory Coast, will take place today (Saturday) at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan at 4:00pm (SA time).

According to the Amakhosi website, Khumalo will participate in a game between Team Kalou, made up of Kalou’s former international and club teammates, against a team led by his former Chelsea and Ivory Coast teammate, Didier Drogba.

Khumalo is set to represent Team Drogba and the game will be free to the public. The former Amakhosi captain will be accompanied by Yusuf Muhammad, the co-ordinator of the Chiefs Legends team. The pair are guests of the Kalou Foundation.

Chiefs Director of Marketing, Jessica Motaung spoke on the club’s website: “Having representatives of the Club in Abidjan will help strengthen the ties between Chiefs and Kalou. We are thankful to have been handed an invitation by the Kalou Foundation to be part of the Impact weekend. We are honoured to have Doctor representing us alongside so many world and African legends. Yusuf works with our legends and he will be gaining valuable experience and insight which will be valuable as we continue to grow the work we do with our former players.”

Kalou, who has long been an admirer of Khumalo, is happy to host him in Abidjan: “For us to have Doctor Khumalo a play against me and my brother is something we are looking forward to. We have long admired him. I have a strong bond with Kaizer Chiefs and we want to grow that with Doctor and Yusuf visiting us in Abidjan,” he says.

Likewise, Khumalo is honoured to be lending a hand to various social causes and is looing forward to playing alongside Drogba, John Terry and a host of other players: “Kalou is doing excellent work in Ivory Coast and I am happy to be part of the Impact Weekend, its going to be wonderful to line up with and against so many legends of the game,” Khumalo says.

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