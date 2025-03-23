Does SA have enough capacity for a Pro women’s football league?

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has weighed in on the hot topic of the state of women’s football in South Africa, and whether they are in a position to form a women’s team in a country that does not have a professional women’s league.

Motaung was speaking to Sunday World during the graduation ceremony of their inaugural Twinning Project on Thursday, where they were giving a helping hand in the rehabilitation of female inmates at Sun City Prison.

Amakhosi are one of the many clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that do not have a women’s team.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content