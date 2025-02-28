Dove fit and available for selection against Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that defender Edmilson Dove is now fit and will be available for selection when they face off against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Amakhosi will be locked in fierce combat at the Atteridgeville Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. The game will get underway at 3.30pm.

The Mozambique international has been out on the sidelines since the start of the season after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the team’s pre-season training camp in Turkey and was forced to return home early to undergo reconstructive surgery.

The 31-year-old has since expressed his delight that his ordeal is finally over and cannot wait to be back in action.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey, but, by the grace of God, I am running again. I want to thank the doctors and express my gratitude to the club for all the resources that were put at my disposal to help me recover as soon as possible,” he told kaizerchiefs.com.

“I also deeply appreciate the support from my teammates and the technical staff. It has really helped me a lot.”

Focus is on performing well

Amakhosi face a formidable task ahead of them in Sundowns, who are 26 points clear of them on the league standings.

Dove, who has seen it all before, remains undaunted by the prospect, saying they will go into the match with a positive mindset to win the game.

“These are the types of games each and every player wants to be involved in. There is no need for any extra motivation,” he said.

“We are all excited. You can see it in the eyes of our players and the work they are putting in this week.

“We will count the points up at the end of the season, but right now the focus is on performing well for our fans against a good team and hopefully getting a positive result. Because we desire to win every match we play,” he added.

The match between Amakhosi and the Brazilians is already sold out.

