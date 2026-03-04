Downs and Bucs continue with their cat and mouse chase at the top

The Premier Soccer League title race has never gotten this entertaining in a very long time, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates continue to apply pressure on each other, with just 11 games remaining until the end of the campaign.

On Wednesday night, both Sundowns and Pirates produced hard-fought wins in their respective matches, and the Buccaneers remain on top of the reigning league champions due to a better goal-difference.

Masandawana beat hapless Golden Arrows 2-1 at home with 10 men after in-form midfielder Jayden Adams was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle. Goals from Teboho Mokoena and Iqram Rayners proved to be good enough for coach Miguel Cardoso’s side to emerge victorious.

The Brazilians showed their experience and managed to overcome the visitors and snatch all maximum points, despite being under pressure in the dying stages of the game.

Pirates, on the other hand, were also given a serious run for their money by the Polokwane side, as they scored a late winner through super-substitute Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi to produce a 2-1 victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Relebohile Mofokeng, who was announced as the Player of the Month for January and February, opened the scoring for the Sea Robbers, but his goal was later cancelled out in the 85th minute by Thabelo Tshikweta.

However, it was Maswanganyi who had the last say, as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his charges had a nervy finish to what was an intense match of football.

It was the same feeling and energy out in Tshwane as Sundowns held on to the win with one man down and with Arrows knocking on their door.

In other matches across the country, Durban City and Sekhukhune United played to a 1-1 stalemate, while AmaZulu and Magesi FC held each other to a goalless draw. Marumo Gallants walloped Chippa United 3-1 in their own backyard.

