Downs apply pressure to Bucs at the top with hard-fought win over gutsy Milford

Mamelodi Sundowns responded to Orlando Pirates’ 4-0 win over struggling Kruger United on Tuesday night when they produced a hard-fought 2-0 victory over gutsy Milford FC at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The result means Masandawana are now level on 13 points with Pirates but remain second on the table due to goal difference.

Milford will take the flight back home with their heads held high after giving Sundowns a real test.

Milford match Sundowns blow for blow

Coach Xanti Pupuma’s side may have come into the game as outright underdogs against the African champions, but the visitors clearly had other ideas as they went toe-to-toe with Sundowns.

The Stallions enjoyed good spells of possession, played intricate passes and posed a number of threats to the Sundowns goal.

They tested Ronwen Williams and came close to scoring when Thabani Mabena forced the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper into a point-blank save following an exquisite through ball from midfielder Olwethu Cele.

Shortly after providing that killer pass, Cele was called into action at the other end of the pitch, making a goal-line clearance after goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza had been beaten by Tashreeq Matthews.

Rayners punishes costly error

Milford continued to trouble Sundowns and displayed impressive football, but a lapse in concentration proved costly.

Defender Vusumuzi Mthabela lost possession in a dangerous area near his own goal, allowing Aubrey Modiba to pounce and steal the ball. Modiba then picked out Iqraam Rayners at the far post, where the striker had the simple task of tapping home.

The goal handed Sundowns a hard-earned lead heading into the halftime break.

Cardoso’s changes turn the tide

Sensing the danger, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso introduced Teboho Mokoena for Bathusi Aubaas at the start of the second half.

The substitution brought greater stability to the Sundowns midfield, which had been largely controlled by Milford duo Cebolenkosi Mthethwa and Mabena during the opening period.

Further introductions of Thapelo Morena, Cassius Mailula and Siyanda Ndlovu also proved decisive as Sundowns gradually tightened their grip on the contest.

Van Wyk seals the victory

The fresh legs eventually paid off for the home side as Sundowns doubled their advantage late in the match.

Modiba turned provider once again, threading a precise through ball into the path of Antonio van Wyk. The new signing kept his composure and made no mistake with the finish, finding the back of the net to secure a 2-0 victory for Masandawana.