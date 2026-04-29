Downs ascend to the summit as Siwelele outfox Chiefs in Bloem

Mamelodi Sundowns got back to winning ways after registering a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a stubborn Polokwane City at the Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night. In the other game in Bloemfontein on the same night, Kaizer Chiefs were nailed 2-0 by Siwelele FC.

Sundowns went into the match having dropped four points in their last two draws against Stellenbosch FC and Richards Bay last week. The two draws slightly opened the door for Orlando Pirates, who are breathing down the neck of the defending champions.

Sundowns are leading the charts on 61 points, with the Buccaneers second, having registered 59 points. After struggling to break the stern Polokwane defence, Marcelo Allende finally scored the solitary goal of the game just after the hour mark when he drilled the ball into the net after being set up nicely by Lebo Mothiba.

The home side launched an immediate fightback and caused slight panic attacks for the league champions who were able to absorb the pressure. Sundowns were awarded a penalty after Khulumani Ndamane was fouled inside the 18-area but Mothiba embarrassed himself after his Panenka kick was saved by the Polokwane goalkeeper.

In Bloemfontein, Amakhosi came unstuck after they had outdone themselves against Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Sunday afternoon in the 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

Against Siwelele, they capitulated like a pack of cards after two early goals from the home side caught them napping. Former Chiefs midfielder Tebogo Potsane proved a point to his ex-teammates when he opened the scoring as early as the seventh after goalkeeper Brandon Petersen had parried the ball onto his path. Siwelele’s DDC player Sphesihle Jeza grabbed the second a few minutes later, sending the Chiefs supporters into a state of shock.

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