Downs avoid CAF big guns and will face Stade Malien in quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn to play Mali’s surprise package, Stade Malien, in the quarterfinals of this season’s CAF Champions League.

Sundowns will be a little relieved that they avoided continental giants Al Ahly from Egypt, Tunisia-based Esperance, and Egyptians FC Pyramids, the team that defeated them in the final last season.

Although the Mali outfit is not well-known in CAF club competitions, Sundowns should not underestimate the team from Bamako.

Following the elimination of Orlando Pirates in the Champions League preliminary rounds and the elimination of Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC in the Confederation Cup group stages, Sundowns are the only South African club remaining in the CAF interclub tournaments.

Honouring African football greats

If they progress to the semi-finals, the Brazilians will face the winner between Al Ahly and Esperance in the semi-finals.

The draw was facilitated by four well-known African football legends: Mateus “Manucho” Gonçalves (Angola), Momo Sissoko (Mali), Emad Moteab (Egypt), and Radhi Jaïdi (Tunisia).

The four African football greats were chosen because, according to CAF, it shows the confederation’s ongoing dedication to honouring and recognising the lasting contributions of former African football heroes whose accomplishments have significantly shaped the rich history of the African game.

Manucho made his mark as a prolific striker for Angola, starring in the 2010 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil and enjoying a professional career that included a spell across Europe.

Champions League quarterfinals draw:

RS Berkane vs Al Hilal

Esperance vs Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien

AS FAR vs Pyramids

Confederation Cup quarterfinals draw:

Al Masry vs CR Belouizdad

OC Safi vs Wydad AC

AS Otoho vs Zamalek

AS Maniema vs USM Alger

