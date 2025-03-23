Downs, Ba Bina Noko to battle for a spot in the semis to face Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will finally know who their next Nedbank Cup opponent is when Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United play their long-awaited quarterfinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

Amakhosi, along with Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants, have already secured their place in the last four. Pirates were pitted against 2022 Nedbank Cup winners Gallants.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the new Sundowns and Sekhukhune fixture date last week after their game was postponed due to stadium double booking recently.

