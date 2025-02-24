Downs, Bucs could set up all-SA final in CAF Champions League 

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates may have avoided each other in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals but could potentially set up a historic all-South African affair should they go all the way to the decider.

Sundowns were pitted against Tunisian giants Esperance, who are the former club of current Downs coach Miguel Cardoso, while Pirates are set to confront reigning Algerian champions MC Alger.

In what was a nervy draw out in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, with four teams remaining in the draw bowl, it was Esperance that made sure that the PSL rivalry was not taken onto the continent and possibly global stage, at least for now.

However, the two clubs that are embroiled in a fierce rivalry could cross paths in the grand finale of the prestigious continental competition as they also have been drawn apart in the semifinals, should they both qualify.

Hlompho Kekana, who captained Sundowns to their first and only Champions League title, said that the likelihood of two SA teams in the final would not only be great for our football but for the national team as well.

“It would be great for South African football to see two of our teams that are doing well going all the way to the final of the Champions League,” Kekana told Sunday World.

“It will put us on the map and grant us the status of being the best football nation on the continent, but we need to prove that on the field.

“That possibility will also do a lot for the national team [Bafana Bafana] because coach Hugo Broos will have a pool of experienced players on the continent, especially ahead of the Afcon in December. So, it would be very nice to have a Champions League final in our backyard.”

Reacting to the draw, Cardoso said that he was pleased by the outcome of the draw as he was not looking forward to facing the Sea Robbers in the quarterfinals.

“I think it was clear that all the three teams we could’ve faced are very strong. I didn’t want to play Orlando Pirates because I think it’s much more beautiful for the competition that we don’t have, let’s say a national game.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content