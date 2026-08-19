Downs could knock Pirates and Chiefs off the top with big win over Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns could leapfrog to the top of the Betway Premiership when they host Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns are currently in position seven on the log but could overtake rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who are tied on seven points, should they win with a five-goal margin against Gallants.

However, it will not be an easy feat, as they will be up against a Gallants side that is yet to taste a win so far this season and will be desperate to register their first victory.

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Cardoso admits Gallants no easy target

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is also aware of the threat Bahlabane Ba Ntwa pose, especially under a new coach who has proven to be a problem for his side last season in Phuti Mohafe.

“First of all, Marumo had and has very interesting players. Second, it’s true, the coach in the past made life difficult for Sundowns,” Cardoso said ahead of the game.

“I also remember most of those matches were played in that second stadium in Polokwane. It was like a strategy to take Sundowns there to not allow the game to be played in the way it must be played,” Cardoso said.

“But it will be a good challenge to face the coach again. Let’s hope we can succeed. But more than hope, let’s work for it to happen because hope will bring nothing.”

Rough start for Masandawana

Sundowns have not had an ideal start to their campaign, as they have had to dig deep for their wins so far this season.

Despite that, defender Grant Kekana has called for calm and pleaded with their fans not to panic, as it is still early in the season.

“Obviously, we don’t like conceding as defenders. Set pieces should be something that we enjoy defending. We’ve just been unfortunate this season,” Kekana said.

“Maybe a lapse of concentration here and there, but it’s something that we’re still working on now. We obviously want to get better, but I don’t think it’s something that’s making us panic in any way. It’s just about us improving how we deal with set-pieces,” he added.

Sundowns will be playing their first home game of the season and will look to make it count in front of their supporters. Kick-off time is at 7:30pm.