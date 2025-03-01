Downs cruising nicely at the top of the log after beating Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns’ winning streak continued when they overpowered Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday. The PSL defending champions are seemingly cruising to their eighth successive league title and they look unstoppable in the Betway Premiership.

After suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy, Sundowns have regrouped and won four matches on the trot now. As for Chiefs, they held their own a produced a better performance as compared to their previous encounters against the Brazilians.

Football pundits and supporters were expecting another slaughter, but it was not to be as coach Nasreddine Nabi’s players put up a decent fight. They did not embarrass their legions of supporters who arrived at the match venue in large numbers. In fact, the fans went home satisfied with the outing.

Sundowns superstar Lucas Costa Ribeiro once again stole the show with a peach of a goal he scored in the first half. It was his 12th goal of the season, and he is also running away with the golden boot title. After receiving a pass from Iqraam Rayners on the left the brilliant Brazilian tapped the ball and unleashed a spectacular volley that left Bruce Bvuma seeing daylight stars in Atteridgeville.

In what was a game that had a lot at stake for both teams – with Sundowns looking to continue their winning momentum and solidify their lead at the top of the table, while Amakhosi were in search of a morale boosting result against a team that has dominated them over the years.

However, the consistent inconsistency by Amakhosi continued, which has been their uninspiring story of the season so far.

Once again, it is back to the drawing board for Nabi, who was not a very happy man heading down the tunnel after the final whistle.

His opposite number, Miguel Cardoso, it was yet another win – one that he celebrated so much that he sprinted on the pitch to congratulate his players after a job well-done.

Both teams will now shift their focus on the Nedbank Cup this coming weekend, with Chiefs set to face Stellenbosch FC in Gqeberha, while Sundowns will be watching tomorrow on who they will face between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinals.

