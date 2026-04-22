Downs drop points against Stellies, as Bucs remain on top

Mamelodi Sundowns missed an opportunity to return to the top of the Betway Premiership standings, following their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was Tshegofatso Mabasa’s equaliser in the dying stages of the game from the penalty spot that cancelled out Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng’s goal to give Stellies a big point away from home.

Mabasa also dropped the hearts of Sundowns on the floor at the death with the winner, but his goal was ruled offside and prematurely ended Gavin Hunt’s flying celebration to the corner flag.

The result in Tshwane means that Orlando Pirates remain at the top of the summit with one point ahead of Sundowns at 58 points.

The result also meant that the coach Miguel Cardoso-led side missed out on an opportunity to record their 11th win in a row and equal coach Rulani Mokwena’s record in his final season at the club in 2024, where Sundowns went on to win the league with a record 73 points.

Pirates will now get an opportunity to stretch the lead at the top, should they win or even draw against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Sunday.

But a draw will not be an ideal outcome for the Sea Robbers, as they have already dropped as many points as they shouldn’t have in the title race.

Sundowns themselves will be in action against Richards Bay, which surely means that the title race will be decided on finer margins.