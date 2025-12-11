Downs duo Rayners and Aubaas clinch major sponsorship deal

Mamelodi Sundowns stars Iqraam Rayners and Bathusi Aubaas have secured themselves a lucrative endorsement deal with global sports apparel PUMA.

The duo have been performing at the highest level in the couple of years for Sundowns and for the SA senior national team Bafana Bafana in the last couple of years.

For their hard work, Aubaas has made the final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Rayners has been put on stand-by by the Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Goalscoring machine Rayners has finished the last two PSL seasons as runner-up in the scorer’s charts. Two seasons ago, he finished second (15 goals) behind Tshegofatso Mabasa, who netted 16 times.

Last season Rayners was second again with 14 goals. He missed out on the top gong behind Lucas Ribeiro who won the golden boot with 16 goals.

“Signing two of the brightest stars who play for the most successful team in the PSL is a statement for the brand. And this will drive visibility of our FUTURE and ULTRA football boots,” said Tshepo Mashishi, PUMA SA Teamhead – Teamsports Marketing.

Aubaas, a defensive midfield workhorse, has chosen to partner with PUMA. And this is because he will be part of a big brand that is influential in the performance and cultural space.

“I’m looking forward to having an amazing journey with PUMA,” said Aubaas, who plays in the new PUMA Future 9.

“The boot design is amazing, so comfortable and light. They are made for players who contribute creatively and also offer stability to the team. I’m solid, comfortable with the ball at my feet and a little bit creative if the game allows.”

Rayners, who plays in the PUMA ULTRA 6 boot, has been in scorching form for his club. And he has already scored six goals in the Betway Premiership.

“Iqraam has scored goals at every level he has played. So he is a great addition to our global collection of attacking stars who play in ULTRA,” said Mashishi.

