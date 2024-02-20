Downs eager to return to winning ways with Nedbank Cup clash

DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on Motsepe Foundation Championship side NB La Masia in the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

Sundowns visit the Daine Klate-coached team on Tuesday night at the Dobsonville Stadium. Kick-off time is at 7pm.

Though Sundonws remain the only unbeaten team in the PSL, the Brazilians have not been on their best form. The Pretoria giants have failed to record a win in their last three matches in the DStv Premiership – all draws.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Monday, Sundonws coach Mokwena said they are looking forward to the clash and had to do a lot of work profiling the lower division outfit.

Daine Klate factor

“We are looking forward to it. It’s an interesting team that we will be playing against,” Mokwena said.

“It is well coached, and Daine Klate and his technical team have done a very good job putting the team together,

“To reach this stage of the competition means they’ve got something. The style of play is completely different as opposed to last season. It’s an interesting team with some good players who are experienced.”

“We know how difficult playing NFD teams can be, and that’s why we have had to work very hard to profile the team.

“There are quite a lot of the players [who] have played in the PSL. We [have] managed to get some of the games and also attend one of their games last week against Tuks. We are looking forward to the game, it’s going to be an interesting encounter.”

Klate, who has played against Sundowns as a coach at Chippa United, said going up against the Premiership champions is an honour and a good opportunity for his side.

Honour for La Masia

“It’s a big occasion, a good experience for La Masia. It’s a David versus Goliath situation; for us, it’s an honour to face Mamelodi Sundowns. [This] will make us see where we are as a team,” Klate said.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in South Africa, if not Africa’s best.”

