Downs keep reign over Soweto giants 

Even though the scoreline was not as colossal as that of Orlando Pirates a fortnight ago, Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance over the two Soweto giants after yet another impressive performance when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 yesterday.

This was thanks to the solitary first-half goal from Brazilian international and the Player of the Season contender Lucas Ribeiro Costa. Ribeiro took his goal tally to 12 goals in the Betway Premiership.

Surprisingly, the Amakhosi faithful were not as negative as one would have imagined them to be after not getting a result, as their reaction after the match was somewhat positive.

For the first time this season, Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium was filled to capacity as Mamelodi Sundowns hosted the Phefeni Glamour Boys in Atteridgeville.

One thing about Lucas Moripe Stadium’s VIP section, is that everyone is at close proximity and fans can easily take selfies and interact with the very important people of the occasion.

The likes of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his right-hand man Helman Mkhalele were some of the dignitaries who graced Lucas Moripe Stadium. Even all three of Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe’s sons were out in their swanky suits.

It was a game that had a lot at stake for both teams – with Sundowns looking to continue their winning momentum and solidify their lead at the top of the table, while Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi were in search of a morale boosting result against a team that has dominated them over the years.

However, Chiefs continued with its inconsistency, which has been their uninspiring story of the season so far.

Not even the pre-match mphepho (African incense) that was burnt by their fans could help Amakhosi to at least walk out of Atteridgeville with a morale-boosting point heading into their next match against Magesi FC on Tuesday.

Once again, it is back to the drawing board for Nabi, who was not a very happy man heading down the tunnel after the final whistle.

For his opposite number, Miguel Cardoso, it was yet another win – one that he celebrated so much that he sprinted on the pitch to congratulate his players after a job well-done.

Both teams will now shift their focus on the Nedbank Cup this coming weekend, with Chiefs set to face Stellenbosch FC in Gqeberha, while Sundowns will be watching today to see who they will face between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinals.

