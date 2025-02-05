Downs outclass United and set up tantalising clash against Bucs

In what was a clash of contrasting fortunes, Mamelodi Sundowns prevailed and came out victorious once again in the Tshwane derby with a comfortable 3-0 win over hapless SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

The win means that the Brazilians continue their dominance over their Tshwane rivals, as they have recorded their fifth win in seven league matches.

Sundowns will now face off against title-chasers Orlando Pirates at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday – in a game that will prove to be vital come the end of the season. The Buccaneers themselves were in action against Sekhukhune United, winning the game 2-1 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Thanks to goals from Deon Hotto and midfield workhorse Makhehlene Makhaula, Bucs ensured that the title race between them and Sundowns is still very much intact. It will also mean that they will meet at the weekend with both their tails up in what will be a sold-out affair in the capital city.

For SuperSport and coach Gavin Hunt, it is back to the drawing board, as they have lost four games on a trot.

Watching from the stands, one would say that Matsatsantsa lost the game 11 minutes in when new signing Jayden Adams found the back of the net to register his first goal in Sundowns colours. From that moment, the Brazilians controlled the game to the point that the animated Hunt lost his steam on the touchline.

The theatrics got even worse when Masandawana netted the second goal at the stroke of halftime, leaving Hunt defeated, no pun intended, as he took his seat in the dugout with one hand on his check.

His side, though, did not perform badly throughout the 90 minutes of the game, as they had their moments but were just outclassed by a Sundowns side that is gaining more momentum under Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso, who got his first taste of the Tshwane derby, could not have asked for a better one, as he eased past his rivals ahead of their biggest clash of the season in the Betway Premiership.

