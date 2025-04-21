Downs sold a pig in sack in this Suarez chap

The story of the lanky, clumsy and sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lucas Suarez must be one of the biggest scandals and heists ever seen in Mzansi diski.

Someone must have spotted the giraffe roaming the fields back in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and said to him “Hey amigo” there’s a dozy billionaire in Africa who is buying anything from South America and since you are tall, you can masquerade as a defender. Well, they’re skinning him alive in the PSL and Shwa is wondering how and where the hell did Sundowns find this fellow?

