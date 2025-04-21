Soccer

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 08: Lucas Suarez of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Downs sold a pig in sack in this Suarez chap  

The story of the lanky, clumsy and sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lucas Suarez must be one of the biggest scandals and heists ever seen in Mzansi diski.  


Someone must have spotted the giraffe roaming the fields back in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and said to him “Hey amigo” there’s a dozy billionaire in Africa who is buying anything from South America and since you are tall, you can masquerade as a defender. Well, they’re skinning him alive in the PSL and Shwa is wondering how and where the hell did Sundowns find this fellow? 

