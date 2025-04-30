Downs stretch gap at the top as Bucs drop vital points in title race

Mamelodi Sundowns have stretched their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership, while chasers Orlando Pirates dropped three valuable points on a chilly Wednesday night.

Sundowns panel beat Richards Bay 3-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium to move 12 points adrift, while Pirates suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium.

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers returned to league action following their CAF Champions League duties last Friday.

With games coming thick and fast, the two teams chasing the league title went into their games knowing a slip would prove to be costly as the season is nearing its end.

Pirates, who were wounded following their heartbreaking exit in the Champions League semi-final, were desperate to get back to winning ways in front of their supporters.

And that was evident with the manner in which they started the game by dominating most parts of the first half but could not break the solid Sekhukhune defense and went into the break goalless.

The home side came out guns blazing in the second half and resurrected their silent crowd by banging on the Sekhukhune’s door harder than they did in the first stanza.

However, their fire did not last for long and was quickly extinguished by Sekhukhune defender Tresor Yamba, who leaped the highest in-between the Bucs defense and headed the ball inside the back of the net.

For many in the stadium, the nature of how Babina Noko scored their goal could have brought flashbacks from last week, where they conceded in similar fashion which cost them a Champions League final spot against Pyramids FC.

Jose Riveiro made the much-needed changes in search of an equaliser by introducing the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi and talisman Tshegofatso Mabasa, but it was not meant to be, as they lost 1-0 and dropped three crucial points.

Just like their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs, they go into the Soweto derby on Saturday wounded.

