Downs wallop AmaZulu, while Chiefs drop points against Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-2 win over AmaZulu at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night to move level on 10 points with log leaders Orlando Pirates.

AmaZulu striker Thando Ngwenya also got himself on the scoresheet twice, but his brace was not enough, as two quality goals from Brayan Leon, a stunning free kick from Teboho Mokoena, a strike from Tashreeq Matthews and a late goal from Bennet Mokoena ensured Sundowns claimed three points at home.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. Amakhosi now drop to third with eight points after four matches.

The Rich Boyz landed the first blow within 10 minutes of the game, when goalkeeper Brandon Petersen committed a costly howler at the back, as his complacency in clearing the ball off his line saw energetic striker Nqaba Xulu profiting from the error.

The Glamour Boys were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot, and midfielder Lebo Maboe made no mistake and levelled matters.

However, just moments before halftime, the home side doubled their lead through Xulu, who beat Petersen with a header from a corner kick to go into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Chiefs came back in the second half looking fired up, as they took the game to Bay in search of another equaliser, which they managed to eventually get in the 77th minute, when Siphesihle Ndlovu connected well with Asanele Velebayi’s cutback to find the top corner at close range.

Coach Fernando da Cruz’s side pushed for a winner in the dying stages of the game but could only settle for a point away from home.

Other matches saw Golden Arrows edge Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium, with reigning PSL Top Goal Scorer Junior Dion scoring the only goal of the match.

Out at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane City and Milford shared spoils as they played to an uninspiring goalless draw.