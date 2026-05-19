Downs will arrive in Morocco in high spirits after beating AS FAR in first leg

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to touch down in Morocco tonight with their tails up and a slim 1-0 lead in the bag ahead of Sunday night’s CAF Champions League final second leg tie against AS FAR in Rabat.

In the first leg at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria this past Sunday, the Betway Premiership defending champions gave the Moroccans breathing space when they were fighting for some air.

Downs striker Brayan Leon missed two sitters, and Teboho Mokoena hit the upright with what would have given the Brazilians a comfortable lead going into the final round in Rabat.

Moroccans will go for the kill

AS FAR, spurred on by their fanatic supporters, will eagerly seek an early goal and go for the kill.

Their passionate supporters scuffled with security guards, the SA Police Service, and some Sundowns fans in the grandstand at Loftus.

They will surely cause trouble and try to unsettle their visitors come match day. However, Downs’ coach Miguel Cardoso is ready for the battle ahead.

He explained to the media after the match: “We will fight in the return match to make our one-goal advantage enough and for it to work in our favour.

“This is my third CAF Champions League final in a row, and I understand what happens—all three of those finals we played away in the final match, but this time we have the privilege of being one goal ahead, and we hope it is enough. We will fight to make the lead sufficient.

“A second or third goal would’ve been easier for the quality of the game we showed in the first leg, but we are going to take the right energy and approach the second leg seriously.”

Loss to Pyramids FC

Cardoso continued: “We have to get the energy, not from the result we could have gotten but from the result we have in hand. The more we focus on being ourselves, the closer we get to achieving what we need.

“We will need to be strong and aggressive. We are a strong group of people with a lot of character, and that means we need to show it on the pitch.”

After winning the tournament in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane, Sundowns have struggled to reclaim the Holy Grail and earn their second CAF star.

They had a massive chance last season against Egypt’s new kids on the block, Pyramids FC, but they could not dominate the two-legged affair and returned home with a silver medal.

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