DR Congo head to Spain to continue World Cup build-up despite Ebola cancellation

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s squad were heading to Spain on Thursday to continue their World Cup preparations and still hope to go ahead with their planned friendly against Chile next week, coach Sebastien Desabre said.

The Congolese drew 0-0 with Denmark on Wednesday in a World Cup warm-up friendly at the end of a 10-day training camp in Belgium and are looking for an alternative venue for their match against Chile after the Spanish town of La Linea de la Concepcion prohibited the match from taking place there due to the African nation’s Ebola outbreak.

The mayor took the decision even though the Congolese team have been preparing for the tournament in Belgium and almost all of their players and staff are based in Europe.

“We want to play the game and now we are looking for an alternative which we are confident we will find, even if we have to play the game behind closed doors,” Desabre said.

The Congolese Football Federation said on Wednesday its squad was in compliance with all health, sporting and regulatory requirements and it was seeking a solution that would allow the match against Chile to go ahead.

“The players have all been touched by what has happened in the east of the country,” said Desabre about the Ebola virus outbreak, where there have been 344 confirmed cases of the disease and 60 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

“We want to keep up our work and we are looking forward to the chance to keep high the image that the Democratic Republic of Congo deserves.”

After Spain, the Congolese team will be based in Houston. They open their Group K campaign against Portugal on June 17, before facing Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27.

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