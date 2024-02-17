Drama as Downs and Bucs share spoils in heated encounter

It may have rained, but it unfortunately didn’t pour at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium as Mamelodi Sundowns and a 10-man Orlando Pirates settled for a draw in what was a drama-filled DStv Premiership clash. The game ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

Despite dropping points at home, Sundowns remain at the top of the league standings with 39 points and with two games in hand.

For Pirates, a point away from home, playing with a player short for over half an hour, will be worth celebrating against the reigning league champions.

As called by Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, the big clash on Saturday night was a game of emotions, as tempers were high from the onset, with both teams involved in more than one scuffle. One of the heated tackles resulted in the red card for Bucs’ Miguel Timm, who got a second yellow card and was sent for an early shower by referee Thando Ndzandzeka.

Marcelo Allende’s second half strike was not enough to salvage maximum points for Masandawana as Thapelo Xoki cancelled out the goal when he struck from the penalty spot.

Mokwena started with a relatively unfamiliar starting line-up, as a host of his regular starters, who were part of the Bafana Bafana Afcon contingent, were not available on the night.

Despite his Afcon heroics and playing every single match at the continental competition, Mokwena was forced to look to his best goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, to start in goals.

The big talking point and a name everyone was keeping a close eye on was that of Thembinkosi Lorch, who went straight into the Sundowns starting line-up, making his official debut in the Sundowns colours against his former side.

Mokwena’s opposite number, Jose Riveiro, also made a couple of changes to his team, which saw injury returnees Innocent Maela and Sipho Chaine both starting the match, with midfield workhorse Makhehleni Makhaula sent out to marshal the middle of the park alongside Miguel Timm.

The first half resulted in few goal scoring opportunities created as players from both teams looked rusty, and the six-week Africa Cup of Nations break was visible in both halves.

For Lorch, the least said about him the better, as the new Sundowns man did not have the debut he would have wished for after struggling to find space and ended up being substituted in the second stanza.

