Duba fires Amakhosi to a much-needed win over Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership after a narrow 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

This is thanks to the solitary goal from teenage striker Wandile Duba in the opening stages of the game. The win pushes Amakhosi to 29 points, level with Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates at number six. Arrows, on the other hand, have now suffered their 11th straight defeat.

Before the start of the match, a moment of silence was observed for the late former Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza, who sadly passed away after a long battle with kidney illness.

Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson made five changes to the team that started against Moroka Swallows at the weekend, which saw Duba leading the line of attack in his first start of the season.

It didn’t take long for the 19-year-old to announce his arrival, as he scored the winning goal in the 11th minute when he netted a potential goal-of-the season contender with his curling shot from outside the box, which left goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana with no chance but to look, stare and admire the spectacular goal.

The game opened up, as both teams shared a fair amount of ball possession and went into the break with Chiefs holding a slender 1-0 lead.

Arrows coach Mabhudi Khenyeza made two changes, which saw Moyela Libamba and Nduduzo Mhlongo come on for Siyanda Mthanti and Sibusiso Sibeko.

In the 46th minute, Abafana Bes’thende thought they had found the equaliser through Knox Mutizwa, but his goal was flagged for offside.

The home side were skating on thin ice as Arrows kept on asking the questions, which saw one of their efforts go over the bar. Another chance from Mutizwa from point-blank was saved by Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

Both coaches introduced more firepower, with Johnson looking to find a cushion goal and secure maximum points, while Khenyeza was desperate to get an equaliser and avoid yet another defeat.

However, the efforts from both coaches were not fulfilled, as Jonhson’s Amakhosi walked away with three points while Khenyeza and his Arrows’ winless run continued.

