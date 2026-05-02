Durban City crowned 2025/26 Nedbank Cup champions 

Durban City registered a historic victory after they defeated TS Galaxy 2-1 in the final of the 2026 Nedbank Cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night. The stadium may have not been packed to capacity, but the football on the night was entertaining and value for money for those who bothered to attend.

It was the first time City, who returned to the PSL this season, won this trophy. Galaxy has won the Ke Yona trophy before, in 2019 when they nailed Kaizer Chiefs in Durban, when they were still campaigning in the national first division.

Even though the match was played at a neutral venue, City were given the home side honours, and they dominated and were the better team compared to their opponents, who have been struggling to win games in the Betway Premiership.

Samkelo Maseko and Terrance Mashego were troublesome for Galaxy and they almost broke the deadlock before 10 minutes but The Rockets survived the early scare. Galaxy then regrouped and settled and started knitting some neat passes, sending a message that they were not Polokwane for a holiday.

Galaxy opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime when Jean Lwamba scored an own goal from a corner kick by Siphesihle Maduna. Galaxy accepted the goal with open arms and went into the break with the lead – which was totally against the run of play.

Whatever City’s coach Pitso Dladla told his charges at the break worked like a charm. He also made a tactical change with Luphumulo Sifuma coming on for Haashim Domingo.

City levelled matters after 58 minutes via the boot of Mfanafuthi Mkhize who received an assist from Trevor Mokwena assist. City were smelling and Lwamba redeemed himself when he grabbed the winner, making it 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.

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