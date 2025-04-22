Durban City star Sinamandla Zondi dies during First Division match

The football fraternity is mourning the death of KwaZulu-Natal outfit Durban City’s player Sinamandla Zondi.

Zondi died last night while City was in action against Milford FC in the Motsepe Foundation Championship match at the Chatsworth Stadium.

His death comes hardly two years after Richards Bay FC player Siphamandla Mtolo died on the field of play during a training session.

According to the report, Zondi suffered a concussion during the game, and he was attended to by the paramedics and the club doctors. Due to the severity of the injury, an ambulance rushed him to a hospital. However, Zondi sadly passed away before arriving at the healthcare facility.

Durban City, which is currently sitting at the top of the log, were trailing Milford by a goal when the unfortunate incident happened. The referee was forced to stop the match proceedings after the incident with only 10 minutes into the second half. Milford, which are hovering at the seventh position on the log, had taken the lead via a penalty kick, which was converted by Siphosethu Ndlabi.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has since confirmed the news about the passing away of Zondi which read: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing away of Sinamandla Zondi aka Sgara, a beloved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer. He was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss. We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time,”

City which is owned by Farook Kadodia are currently on top of the log with 46 points from 25 league matches, and they are facing a stiff challenge from closest rivals such as Mpumalanga based side, Kruger United (second position with 41 points) who’s next match will be at home at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit against the unpredictable Black Leopards.

Apart from their match last night against Milford, City would have remained with four league matches to wrap their 2024/25 season on the calendar. The games are two at home to Pretoria Callies and Black Leopards and two more away to JDR Stars and Cape Town Spurs.