Elias Mokwana promises to help deliver silverware at Kaizer Chiefs

After completing his dream move to Kaizer Chiefs, Elias Mokwana says his target is to help deliver trophies for his new club.

Mokwana was unveiled as the latest addition to coach Fernando Da Cruz’ squad as a free agent on Wednesday, after parting ways with Esperance de Tunis recently.

Speaking to the club media upon his arrival, the 27-year-old winger said his dream was always to play for the team he supported from a young age and his mission is to win trophies for the club.

“I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs, so for me, it is a dream come true to sign for the club. I have always wanted to prove myself in this team and to play a part in bringing some trophies to the club,” Mokwana told the club media.

READ: Elias Mokwana officially joins Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent

A long-awaited Amakhosi switch

The Bafana Bafana international opened up about his love for Chiefs and painted a picture of how he reacted when the club first contacted him. Mokwana also revealed that before joining Esperance from Sekhukhune, he was initially supposed to sign for Amakhosi.

“I first heard that they were interested in me when I was at Sekhukhune. Instead of going to Esperance, I was supposed to come here, but unfortunately some obstacles prevented it from happening at the time.

“I was sitting with my sisters, and the first thing I did was phone my mother to share the good news with her.

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“I can’t explain the feeling exactly. I’m excited. It’s a very nice feeling. This is a good place with good people, and I am very happy to be here,” he added.

READ: Da Cruz thanks Kaizer Jr for backing him after Chiefs CAF exit

Da Cruz outlines integration plan

Da Cruz has also weighed in on the addition of Mokwana to his squad and how he plans to integrate him into the team, having missed pre-season.

“Elias Mokwana is a very good player, an experienced player with international experience; he has a lot of quality,” Da Cruz told the media during the Carling Knockout Cup press conference ahead of their quarterfinal tie against Siwelele FC.

“With no pre-season? Will be tough [to break into the side], but in the upcoming FIFA break it will be the time to integrate him into the team, step by step,” he added.