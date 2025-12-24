Elias Pelembe will be oldest player at Afcon when Mambas face Elephants tonight

When Elias Domingues Pelembe walks onto the field against Ivory Coast tonight, he will be the oldest player at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, which is taking place in Morocco.

The veteran Mozambique captain will lead the Mambas against the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Group F’s opening round at the Stade de Marrakech tonight at 7.30pm. At the age of 42, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United star will become the oldest outfield player in the history of the tournament should he feature.

The record holder for the oldest player is Egypt’s retired legend and goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. He was still manning the goalposts for the Pharaohs at the age of 44.

During a press conference ahead of the Ivory Coast, Pelembe said his legs were still going. He assured that he still has energy.

Still going strong

The waltzing Mozambican, who tormented defenders in the PSL for the longest of times, was brought to the country by the then Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach Gavin Hunt 18 years ago. He joined the now defunct SuperSport from Desportivo Maputo in 2007.

Pelembe went on to become a big star and an award winner after joining SuperSport. He won the PSL title in his debut season. For his dribbling tricks and amazing goals, the tiny winger was bestowed with the PSL Player of the Season award. No other player from Mozambique has won that much sought-after accolade.

Won series of accolades

He was also instrumental when Hunt’s side defended the league title before big-spenders Sundowns came knocking with a fat cheque. He joined Sundowns and was reported to be the highest-paid player in SA at that time. At the Brazilians, he also won two league titles and the Nedbank Cup between 2009 and 2015.

After stints at Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City and Royal AM, Pelembe went back to his home country. There, he signed for US Songo. He is said to be the third-oldest player for Mozambique to feature in the history of Afcon in the previous edition.

Hunt was quoted on Soccer-Laduma saying that he is amazed and proud that Pelembe was still going strong at his age.

“Besides being a top, top player, I mean, it’s unbelievable that he’s going to Afcon at his age. It’s a sign of professionalism and his dedication to the game. It’s amazing that he’s still playing, and I wish him well,” said Hunt.

“He’s an amazing professional. And on top of that, he’s an amazing person as well and that’s a good thing,” Hunt added.

