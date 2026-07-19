Ellis and Banyana already targeting the scalp of Tanzania in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana are on their way to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Coach Desiree Ellis, along with her squad, are setting their sights on their opening clash against Tanzania next Monday.

Banyana have been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, with all games set to be played at one venue – the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app









