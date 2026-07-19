Ellis and Banyana already targeting the scalp of Tanzania in Wafcon opener

Banyana Banyana are on their way to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Coach Desiree Ellis, along with her squad, are setting their sights on their opening clash against Tanzania next Monday.
Banyana have been drawn in Group B alongside Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, with all games set to be played at one venue – the Moulay Rachid Stadium.
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- Banyana Banyana are heading to Morocco for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), starting with a match against Tanzania.
- The team is in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso, with all matches at Moulay Rachid Stadium.
- Coach Desiree Ellis emphasizes focusing on the first game and preparing similarly for all physical, long-ball playing teams.
- The squad includes versatile players, with foreign-based players joining soon, and a strong defensive and midfield lineup.
- Wafcon serves as a qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, highlighting the tournament's high stakes.