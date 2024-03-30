Ellis names final squad to face Nigeria in last Olympic qualifier

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named her 24-member squad that will take on rivals Nigeria in the Caf Women’s final round of Olympic Qualifiers match next week Friday.

The likes of experienced captain Refiloe Jane, tenacious defender Bambanani Mbane and Bongeka Gamede, amongst others. They all returned to the squad after recovering from injuries.

Andile Dlamini missing from list

One of the notable omissions from the initial preliminary squad is Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Speaking to Safa Media after announcing her final squad on Saturday morning, Ellis said she is delighted to have many of her key players returning from injury.

“We have a lot of players coming back from injury. And we are really happy to have Bambanani, Tiisetso [Makhubela], Refiloe Jane, Bongeka Gamede and Sibulele Holweni, Sinoxolo [Cesane]. As well as all those players coming back from injury,” Ellis said.

“And we have an extra player that we selected as well because we know it’s going to be a tough battle.

Extra player added to impressive line-up

“We wanted to make sure that we have a squad for every eventuality. So, we’ve added an extra player to the squad as well that will be traveling with us.

“This is not just any game. This is a game to qualify for the Olympics. So, we wanted to make sure of all of those things.”

Ellis also emphasised on the importance of having experienced players like Jane and Mbane back in her team. She said it will help add value in their quest to return to the Olympics stage.

“There’s one thing that you can never buy, and that is experience. But experience only helps when it adds value,” she added.

Team brings plenty of experience, enthusiasm

“If experience doesn’t add value anymore, then you know it’s just experience. But they [Mbane and Jane] have been there in tough situations. They’ve been there when things were not okay, and stood up.

“But we also have that enthusiasm of youth. I think that is what we needed, to get that mix right.”

The game against the Super Falcons will be a do-or-die match for Ellis and her Banyana. They last qualified for the Olympics in 2016, after missing out in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

