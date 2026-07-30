Embattled Banyana coach counting on experienced campaigners to turn the corner 

After starting the 2026 (Women’s Africa Cup of Nations) Wafcon tournament on a wrong footing, losing 2-1 to minnows Tanzania in their opening group match on Monday, Banyana Banyana find themselves under immense pressure to turn the corner when they face Ivory Coast on Friday. The tournament is taking place in Morocco, for the third successive time.

Against Tanzania, the South Africans were below average, and it looks like coach Ellis could be running out of ideas and players to rely on. Ellis’ charges will have to bring their A-game against the west Africans to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. After Ivory Coast, SA will face Burkina Faso in their last group match on Tuesday.

Senior players such as Linda Motlhalo will have to pick themselves up from the ground and lead the SA attack better than they did in their opening match. South Africa is one of only three countries to lift the prestigious Wafcon trophy.

‘We were not happy with our performance against Tanzania’

Motlhalo won her 100th Banyana cap in a match that she would rather forget quickly. “We were not happy with our performance against Tanzania, but we will watch the game, see our mistakes, and fix those problems in order to be ready for Ivory Coast,” said the midfielder after their loss.

“We are still left with two important matches. As players, we won’t put ourselves under pressure; we must do the job when we get to the field. We know what we are capable of, and we will do the work when we get to the field. As players, we understand that this is football, and sometimes things won’t go our way, so now we have to dig deep. This is a tournament…there’s still a long way to go.”

“Yes, it was not the kind of start that we wanted, but the biggest thing now is just to reflect on where we went wrong and take the positives out of that game and use them for the next game. There is still more games to follow, so we are not going to put ourselves under pressure,” Motlhalo said.

“I would not say that I celebrated my 100th Banyana cap, but I am always grateful to represent my country. I feel honoured to be part of the elite group of players who amassed 100 caps,” she added.

Maile urges team not to lose heart

Banyana will be buoyed by the encouraging message of support from Gauteng MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, who urged the girls not to be dissuaded by their loss to Tanzania.

“The team’s character has been tested, but we are confident they can bounce back. What remains encouraging is the commitment, effort, and passion displayed by the players, and we call upon them to go back to the drawing board, regroup, and prepare to win the remaining games,” said Maile.

Maile added: “We call on all patriotic South Africans to remain united and continue to support the girls as they prepare for their next match. We remain unwavering in our support and understand that the team carries the hopes and pride of the nation and deserves our continued backing and encouragement.”

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