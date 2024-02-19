Embattled Swallows and Steve Komphela go separate ways

The Moroka Swallows Football Club has confirmed that head coach Steve Komphela and the team have broken their relationship, ending the speculation about the club’s coaching staff.

This year, Komphela has not visited the Birds training facility, leading to rumours about his future with the struggling team.

In the absence of the head coach, Musa Nyatama, Komphela’s assistant, took charge of the first team.

Polokwane City defeated the Beautiful Birds 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, which was their third consecutive league loss.

City’s promising youngster, Oswin Appollis, was a thorn in the flesh for the Swallows defenders. He was with Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast recently.

Mokibelo Ramabu scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute after he benefited from a rebound from Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Ramabu slotted the ball inside the net from close range, and City went back to Polokwane with all three points on offer.

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu docked the Birds six points and fined them for not honouring two DStv Premiership matches in December.

R1m punishment

The league fined the Dube Birds R1-million, of which R600 000 was suspended, and gave both Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows walkovers as punishment for the club’s failure to show up.

The club wrote in a statement on Monday evening: “Moroka Swallows and coach Steve Komphela agree to part ways on amicable terms. Moroka Swallows and coach Steve have agreed to a mutual separation.

“This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage.

“There remains mutual respect between both parties, and the decision to separate is one both parties have welcomed.

“The club wishes coach Steve all the best in his future endeavours, and we are grateful for the contributions he has made to the club.

“Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well.”

