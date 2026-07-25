Emotional Tlhopie Motsepe sends off Jayden Adams with hearty message

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has sent Jayden Adams an emotional farewell message during his funeral service in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Motsepe immediately broke down in tears after making his way off the podium, following his touching and heartfelt speech about his former star midfielder.

“Jayden was more than just a player. At just 25 years old, many people will understandably speak about what he could have become, the trophies he could have lifted, how far his career could have gone, and how many more children and people he could have inspired.

“But today, let us not dwell on what could have or would have been. Today, let us celebrate the magic of Jayden’s life, because while we do not know what Jayden could have achieved, we know exactly who Jayden Adams was.

“He was a proud Bafana Bafana international, a champion of Africa, a World Cup competitor, a son of Stellenbosch soil, and a representative of their development in youth football. He was a beloved member of the Mamelodi Sundowns family.

“But above all these achievements, he was a son, brother, and a father. And I believe those were the titles Jayden cherished the most. To Mr and Mrs Adams, we would like to thank you for raising a son whose humility and ability touched millions of people. And for that, we will forever be grateful to you.”

Other prominent attendees at the funeral were CAF president Patrice Motsepe, SA Football Association (Safa) Danny Jordaan, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, Bafana coach Hugo Broos, and some Sundowns players, amongst several other football figures.