EPL side Wolves sign former Orlando Pirates star on deadline day

English Premier League (EPL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi on transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

Munetsi joins Wolves from French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Upon joining Wolves, the 28-year-old versatile midfielder said playing in the EPL is a dream come true, and he cannot wait to start his journey in England.

“I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is something that is very big for me and for my family,” Munetsi said via the Wolves website.

“It’s a team that I’ve also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I’m delighted to join the family, to join the team.

“I’m very excited. It’s probably going to be the first time I’ve had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club.

“Nothing against Reims, but now you’re going to be playing in the Premier League, playing for Wolves.

“Also, we have a greater population in England for Zimbabweans. I think I will feel even more at home than I was doing in France.”

Regular starter for Reims

It was at Pirates where Munetsi made a name for himself in 2018.

He made his Zimbabwe debut — one of 23 caps to date — and in that same year, he helped his country get to play in the Cosafa Cup.

The following season, the Zimbabwean made his move to Europe and developed into a regular starter for Reims and ended up wearing the captain’s armband — most recently against Nantes on Saturday.

“I think in as much as we play football, we learn a lot. Being a leader is something that is not easy, but you also must nurture yourself.

“So, I think it’s something that I’ll also be able to bring to Wolves, considering what I’ve also produced at Reims.”

Munetsi leaves the French club having scored 21 goals and providing 14 assists in 159 appearances.

