Eric Tinkler confident Sekhukhune can overturn MTN8 tie against Stellies

The contrasting position Sekhukhune United finds itself in in the MTN8 and in the league so far is what gives coach Eric Tinkler hope that his side can get the job done this weekend.

Sekhukhune are currently trailing Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in the MTN8 but will have an opportunity to make things right when they meet for the second leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

Stellies put themselves in the driving seat of the tie by scoring two goals and not conceding at home. The team from the Winelands is now also on the verge of reaching the final of the MTN8 back-to-back.

Going in for the trophy

Tinkler, who was speaking to the media during the MTN8 press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday, said his side will try to emulate their comeback against TS Galaxy in the quarterfinal, where they came from two goals down to win the game 3-2.

“I try to treat this game as the second half of the tie and turn it around like we did against TS Galaxy,” Tinkler said.

“We obviously have to take more risks in attack, be braver on the ball. And be more assertive going forward. But you mustn’t be reckless.

“You know they are going to hit you on the break and counterattack. Your work ethic and concentration levels must be high. Most importantly, you need to stay positive, go out there, and try to get that early goal. A 2-1 lead is never a comfortable position.”

Despite their disadvantage in the MTN8, Babina Noko have been exceptional in the Betway Premiership. They currently sit on top with nine points after three games, scoring five and managing to keep a clean sheet in all those matches.

Tough opponents

So, Tinkler is eager and ambitious to deliver a trophy at Sekhukhune. However, they have a mountain to climb ahead of them against a tough Stellenbosch side. The game between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 6pm.

The other MTN8 second-leg semi-final encounter will see Mamelodi Sundowns host Orlando Pirates. This will be at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on Saturday at 3pm.

The fixture is tied at 1-1, with Sundowns having an away goal advantage over the Buccaneers. Pirates are under pressure to defend their title this season under the new leadership of Abdeslam Ouaddou.

