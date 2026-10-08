Eric Tinkler officially unveiled as new Durban City head coach

Reigning Nedbank Cup champions Durban City have officially confirmed the appointment of Eric Tinkler as their new head coach.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

Tinkler returns to the PSL after mutually agreeing to part ways with Asante Kotoko of Ghana after just four league games into the season.

The former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates coach takes over from Khalil Ben Youssef, who parted ways with the club just before the FIFA international break.

READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef joins Durban City

“I’m excited to be part of what is being built here at Durban City FC,” Tinkler said.

“The club is very ambitious; they have made positive strides in a short space of time, competing in the CAF Confederation Cup already, and that made my decision easy.”

“The chairman [Farook Kadodia] is someone I’ve worked with before. When the opportunity presented itself to come back, I grabbed it with both hands.”

On his immediate focus, Tinkler said he would build on last season’s foundation.

READ: Durban City crowned 2025/26 Nedbank Cup champions

“I don’t want to make massive changes because last season the club was successful. It’s about giving others an opportunity and getting back to winning ways.

“We want to finish in the top eight, go as far as we can in the CAF Confederation Cup, and compete in the Carling Cup and Nedbank Cup. There’s a lot to play for.”

Kadodia has since welcomed Tinkler to his club, stating that the 56-year-old brings a wealth of experience.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience in South African football and understands what is required at this level. We believe he is the right person to lead the team and help us achieve what we have set out to achieve this season,” Kadodia said.

Tinkler’s first assignment in change will be a KZN derby against in-form AmaZulu FC on Tuesday, October 13, at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.