‘Every house has got a toilet’, says Ncikazi on alleged fallout with Ouaddou

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has refused to be drawn into rumours of a fallout with Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, only metaphorically hinting at the professional relationship being tainted by saying “every house has got a toilet”.

Addressing the allegations, the former Bucs assistant coach suggested that every club faces internal friction and that professional relationships will inevitably get strained.

Despite the speculation, he was not willing to get into specific details that led to his abrupt departure from the Soweto giants to rejoin Arrows.

READ: Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi jumps ship, heads to another PSL club

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, after getting eliminated in the Carling Knockout Cup by Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Ncikazi said one of his principles is never to speak ill of his former employers.

“As a principle of life and a man of my age, you are not supposed to speak ill about your former employer because you will end up offending them,” Ncikazi explained.

“Equally, to my current employer, when I start talking about my former employer, I will be offending them too.

“Every house has a toilet, but as a man, you don’t have a responsibility to tell everybody about the challenges in your family.”

READ: Sundowns march on to Carling Cup semis after hard-fought win over Arrows

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“So, I am just that man that… even if there was a problem [between him and Ouaddou], you are not going to know. Because I am a man of principle, and I have a responsibility to protect the environment I work in, regardless of what happened,” Ncikazi stated.

“There are issues at every club that I work for, but I will not go to the public and tell what happened. As a coach, you are more like the CEO of the club, so you have got to protect it. So, I have got no comment [on what happened at Pirates], and I have got no issues.

“But in future, just know that I do not respond to such things because I respect the environments that I work in,” Ncikazi added.