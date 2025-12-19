Everything you need to know about the 2025 Afcon in Morocco

Morocco returns as hosts 10 years after being forced to withdraw from the 2015 edition. And now they welcome Africa with modern infrastructure, extensive organisational experience, and a football culture deeply rooted in the game.

Morocco’s hosting of the competition forms part of a broader sporting vision, following recent successful CAF events and ahead of its co-hosting of the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

Host stadiums and cities:

Rabat

Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex—69 500 seats;

Al Barid Stadium—18 000 seats;

Olympic Annex Stadium (Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex)—21,000 seats; and

Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex—22 000 seats.

Casablanca

Mohammed V Sports Complex —45 000 seats;

Agadir

Agadir Grand Stadium—41 144 seats;

Marrakech

Marrakech Grand Stadium—41 245 seats;

Fès

Fès Sports Complex—35 468 seats;

Tangier

Tangier Grand Stadium—75 600 seats.

The official ball of the tournament:

Unveiled jointly by CAF and Puma, Itri, the official ball of the Afcon, tells a story—one rooted in heritage and modern African football.

Inspired by the geometric patterns of zellige, featuring a central star and flowing lines, the design draws from ancestral Moroccan art to express the energy, fluidity, and unity of the African continent.

Its name, meaning “star” in Amazigh, references both the Moroccan flag and the ambitions of the 24 nations competing in the tournament.

The Mascot:

Inspired by the Atlas Lion, a symbol of Morocco, Assad embodies strength, pride, and cultural authenticity, uniting supporters across Africa.

As the tournament’s ambassador, Assad will animate stadiums, fan zones, and community events, while also supporting digital and marketing initiatives.

His youthful and expressive design reflects the diversity and warmth of the African continent.

Match Schedule”

The tournament will take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Morocco 2025, holds a symbolic place in the football calendar.

This will mark the inaugural winter staging of the Afcon.

Fan parks:

CAF has unveiled a list of eight official fan parks that will bring the competition to life across the kingdom—vibrant gathering spaces designed as festive, family-friendly, and immersive hubs.

Open to all fans holding a valid FAN ID via the Yalla App, these venues will offer a complete experience combining live match screenings, concerts, musical performances, food, and interactive activities.

List of official fan parks—TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025

Rabat: OLM Souissi Esplanade

OLM Souissi Esplanade Rabat: Kasbah Témara Square

Kasbah Témara Square Casablanca: Espace Toro

Espace Toro Casablanca: Espace Météo

Espace Météo Agadir: Agadir Beach (La Marina)

Agadir Beach (La Marina) Fès: Botanical Garden

Botanical Garden Marrakech: Bab Doukkala Square

Bab Doukkala Square Tangier: Villa Harris Park

Each fan park will be centred around a main stage and will feature technical challenges, penalty shoot-out sessions, quizzes, and football-themed entertainment.

They will remain open after matches, extending the celebrations well beyond the final whistle.—Additional reporting by CAF

