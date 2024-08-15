Ex-Bafana Bafana and Sundowns star now a proud mineworker

Retired former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Lovers Mohlala is now a mineworker.

Mohlala was a superstar in the 1990s and his career saw him play for Wits University, Sundowns, Jomo Cosmos, Silver Stars, AmaZulu, Moroka Swallows Black Leopards, AmaGlug-Glug (SA Under-23) and Bafana.

The 48-year-old was also famous for life in the fast lane and has admitted that he made the wrong decisions in life which resulted in him having nothing to show from a glittering football career.

He posted a picture on his social media platform posing next to an open mine shaft, but did not disclose where he was being employed.

Working for a mine never crossed his mind

“I never thought one day I will be working at the mine,” said Mohlala on his caption.

On the field, the Alexandra-born defender was a marauding left-footed defender known for his hard tackles and scintillating runs on the touchline. After retirement, he has been trying out farming in Brits, coaching in development academies and also in the mines.

“I cannot sit at home and do nothing. I am working for my children and family,” Mohlala told Sunday World on Thursday.

“I am the stockpile manager and a friend of mine hooked me up with the mine boss, who is also a friend of mine. I cannot disclose the name of the mine and other details.

“A man must be busy and not be idling. I am also selling livestock in Brits and meat in Brakpan. My family (wife and kids) are in the East Rand while I am mostly based in North-West province,” he added.

Mohlala gets warm messages from his fans

Despite a few trollers, Mohlala received lots of love from his followers who encouraged him to work extra hard for his family.

Said Tshepo Van Schalkwyk: “I am of you Lovers, in this industry(mining)there are plenty of opportunities and you will be able to provide for your family. Whatever people say, it’s not important.”

Mawiller William Sibeko: “As long your family is surviving through you, then let it be. Don’t worry about us we will judge you based on your previous experience and at the end, we can do nothing for you to survive.”

Vuyile Tshazibana: “Guys, there’s no need to mock someone for his past mistakes. Everyone got mistakes but it’s good to take any job that will help you provide for your family, rather than to commit crime. Money is the same my man and I’m proud of your hustle.”

Pablo: “There are many people who would do anything for that job.You are a very inspiring person who’s living an honest life.”

