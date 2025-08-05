Ex-captain Lucky Lekgwathi runs the rule over new signings at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi has provided an honest assessment of the new signings that were acquired by the club this season after their MTN8 quarterfinal win.

The Buccaneers kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Polokwane City at the weekend to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Pirates will now face fierce rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a two-leg semifinal match.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou fielded six new players against City, with Sipho Mbule, Sihle Nduli, and Oswin Appollis walking straight into the starting line-up, while Yanela Mbuthuma, Tshepang Moremi, and Abdoulaye Mariko came off the bench to announce their arrival at Pirates in style.

“I am so proud of Pirates’ new signings. Every season the chairman [Irvin Khoza] tries to assemble the best team [possible],” Lekgwathi told Sunday World.

“Looking at the current squad, players like Mohau Nkota left, but there were good replacements, like Appollis, who everyone is thrilled to have joined the team at last.

“Take a look at Sipho Mbule, who has already adapted well to the team and is performing admirably. Other players who are blending in with the group include Sihle Nduli and Moremi.”

Lekgwathi congratulates Sibisi

He continued: “Therefore, it’s pleasing that the team performed well during the club’s second preseason trip to Spain. There is healthy competition for every position as well.

“In the past, injuries were a major factor in the team’s failure, but now that we have three players in nearly every position, this season will be a little different, and I hope we won’t have any injury issues so that we can compete for the league.”

Lekgwathi has congratulated Nkosinathi Sibisi for being named the new captain of the team, saying he hopes the Bafana Bafana international defender can lead the club to success.

“Sibisi has been performing well since joining the club from Golden Arrows [in 2022], demonstrating strong leadership and impressive gameplay.

“The man recently won the Defender of the Season award, so I’m proud of him and hope he keeps up the excellent work and fights for the title.

